State of the Schools: What’s next for Huntsville City Schools?

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.More >>
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.More >>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.More >>
Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>
Environmental Working Group ranks the pesticide contamination of fruits and veggies every year.More >>