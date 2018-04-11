Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘new’ helicopter - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

This week the Limestone County Sheriffs Office announced a new addition to the force.

Well, new to them anyway.

According to the Sheriff, the helicopter was acquired through grant funding and came at no cost to the county.

