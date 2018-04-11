Robbery suspects arrested after police chase in Harvest

Scene of first robbery is off of Highway 53 and Robins Road. (Source: WAFF Staff)

The second robbery happened at Harvest Shop right off of Wall Triana Highway and Yarborough Road. (Source: WAFF Staff)

Three people were taken into custody after they were caught by the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Harvest on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office is investigating two separate robberies by the same suspects who stole cash.

Deputies tell us the suspects all are in custody.

The first robbery happened off of Highway 53 and Robins Road.

The second robbery happened at Harvest Shop right off of Wall Triana Highway and Yarborough Road.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48