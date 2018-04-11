Kat: Spring temperatures with clear skies returning today

Good morning and happy hump day! Grab a warm cup of coffee or tea and your jacket because temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s this morning. Scattered frost is possible before sunrise, especially in Southern Middle Tennessee.

Otherwise, expect clear skies and a fast warm-up throughout the day. Highs will be back in the 70s this afternoon! Temperatures climb into the low 80s tomorrow and Friday.

Winds start to pick up from the southwest tomorrow and Friday, helping to pull in Gulf Coast moisture and increasing the humidity a bit. Expect winds around 10-15 mph and gusting higher by Friday night.

We’re dry for the rest of the work week but rain chances return for the weekend. We are putting the FIRST ALERT for the potential for severe thunderstorms Saturday. All types of severe weather are on the table right now and our confidence is increasing that we will see severe storms.

What remains in question is the exact timeline for storms. The most likely time frame will be Saturday afternoon and evening, but we could see more than one round of strong storms.

Keep checking back in for updates on our severe weather threat for Saturday on the First Alert Weather App. Another big cool down is expected behind this system with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

