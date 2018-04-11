Kat: Spring temperatures with clear skies returning today

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>