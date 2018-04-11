Eric: Mostly sunny skies, high near 70

A chilly start to your Wednesday morning has made our afternoon warmup a slow one, but still, expect high temperatures to make it into the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to mostly sunny skies.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight with a southeast breeze keeping temps from bottoming out, morning lows will be near 50 degrees. The real warmup will start Thursday with more sunshine and breeze SW winds, highs should be able to make it into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

The 80s are back! Expect warm, sunny & breezy conditions Thursday and Friday. We continue to monitor Saturday's threat of severe weather.

Friday will also be an unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 80s and more sunshine, but you will notice more humid conditions in the afternoon as we tap into some Gulf moisture.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. As of right now, all modes of severe weather are possible. We have fairly high confidence in the threat for severe storms, but our confidence in the thunderstorm timeline remains low at this point.

Following Saturday’s thunderstorms, colder air will rush in from the north and temperatures will fall into the 50s for highs on Sunday and temps will be even cooler on Monday.

