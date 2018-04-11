Brad: Increasing confidence in severe storms Saturday

Skies will stay mostly clear this evening and overnight temperatures will not be nearly as cold. Expect morning temperatures to be near 50 degrees.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

The real warmup will start Thursday with more sunshine and breezy SW winds gusting to 20 mph. Highs should be able to make it into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Friday will also be an unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 80s and more sunshine, but you will notice more humid conditions in the afternoon as we tap into some Gulf moisture.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. As of right now, all modes of severe weather are possible. We have fairly high confidence in the threat for severe storms, but our confidence in the thunderstorm timeline remains low at this point. Continue to check the 48 First Alert Weather App for the latest updates regarding Saturday’s threat for storms.

Following Saturday’s thunderstorms, colder air will rush in from the north and temperatures will fall into the 50s for highs on Sunday and temps will be even cooler on Monday. Temperatures look to warm back into the 70s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48