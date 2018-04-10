Movie being shot in Huntsville combines local & award-winning talent

Lights, camera, action! Huntsville is getting a touch of Hollywood as crews get ready to start shooting a new movie in north Alabama.

The plot of the independent feature film called “Only Easy Day” packs a powerful message.

Director/producer Tim Reischauer is a Los Angeles transplant to Huntsville with lots major TV shows and movies to his credit, including "Desperate Housewives,"I"t’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Medium," "13 Going on 30," and many more.

He says the Huntsville area was selected as the location for the movie because of the area’s strong support for those who have served our country.

“Huntsville is a mecca of military and retired military, but more importantly, the production being centered here gives it a base of reality,” Reischauer stated.

“Only Easy Day” follows the life of a former Navy Seal who has spiraled out of control. The main character, named Bradley Johnson, struggles with returning to civilian life.

“PTSD has pushed his life in a direction to self-medicating and alcoholism. It's a redemption movie as well. It follows him through some very tough times,” Reischauer explained. “It might a little more empathy, not sympathy, but empathy to somebody we see on the street.”

The movie is meant to bring awareness to PTSD, mental health issues, homelessness and addiction. Many of those involved in the project are veterans, including associate producer Kasey Brown.

“There's so many times that Hollywood will take a story and totally commercialize it. This is not going to be the case. We're going to tell the story correctly,” Brown explained. “We're going to tell it right and I think a lot of veterans and their family members will be proud of the way we tell it.”

Huntsville actor and native Brett Jones is a writer/producer on the project. Jones is a published author and former Navy SEAL. He served with SEAL Team 8 and is a plank owner of SEAL Team 10. He also spent 13 years working for the Global Response Staff (GRS) in the CIA.

The talented and experienced production staff's utilization of both Hollywood veterans and actual combat veterans is geared at making a meaningful movie that resonates with viewers- a blend of expertise from the military and the entertainment industry.

They hope to start shooting in the next few weeks. They’re still in casting mode and putting a crew together. They're also tweaking the script and scouting locations. A number of different spots will be used for filming in Huntsville, Madison and Limestone County.

“In Huntsville there’s a tremendous amount of talent, both acting and crew wise, that has been tapped but a lot of times, they have to go to Birmingham and Nashville and Atlanta to work and I am hoping to take advantage of everything Huntsville has to offer,” Reischauer said.

The crew is running a fundraising campaign for the film. Ten percent of what’s raised on will be donated to vetted non-profits that support the veteran community and fight homelessness in America.

“It’s an issue that affects many, many people and it gives us an idea of how these people go through life and what are some of the repercussions of their actions,” Reischauer stated. “It affects the families and everybody in these people’s lives, whether it be first responders, firemen and policemen or these young guys that are just coming back from the war.”

“There is a homeless veteran problem in the US. Over 50,000 veterans at any given time are homeless. We’re trying to shine a light on that issue,” Brown added.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48