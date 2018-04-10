Jackson County student arrested for spice possession at school

A Jackson County teen is facing drug charges after allegedly having drugs at school.

18-year-old Joseph James Vavrick of Pisgah is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The discovery happened Monday at Jackson County Technical School in Hollywood. Sheriff's investigators say they found spice in Vavrick's possession in the school after he had allegedly showed it to other students.

He was arrested by the school resource officer and is in the county jail awaiting bond.

