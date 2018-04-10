Jackson County student arrested for spice possession at school

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three children believed to be taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe as of Tuesday morning.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The bill is highly controversial and drew the ire of teachers all over the state.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
