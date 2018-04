The University of Alabama football team will be at the White House on Wednesday, April 10.



The Crimson Tide was invited by President Trump, as per tradition for the winners of the National Championship.



Alabama defeated the University of Georgia 26-23 to win the 2017 National Championship.



