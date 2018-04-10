Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the hot seat appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.



Lawmakers want answers from Zuckerberg on how the political consulting firm obtained the data for 87 million users and mined the data for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.



Issues likely to come up during Congressional hearing





