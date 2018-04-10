Groups still looking for volunteers, donations for Decatur storm victims

Nearly a week after a severe storm plowed through Decatur, organizations are still looking for volunteers to help with cleanup and lining up food and supplies for displaced residents and volunteer workers.

“We had over 80 requests for help, though some of those (needs) have been taken care of,” said Kay Woller, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Morgan County. “We have approximately 50 families who may still need help.”

The majority of the requests for assistance came from Northwest Decatur, she said.

A Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) team conducted needs assessments, and those needs have been prioritized and categorized “so when volunteers come in to help, we can send them where they can be the most effective,” Woller said. The Volunteer Center of Morgan County becomes the Volunteer Reception Center during times of disaster, she said.

