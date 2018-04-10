Kat: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid-60s

Good morning! Today's forecast is looking mild once again with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-60s. Our temperatures this morning are a few degrees cooler than yesterday with lows in the low-mid 40s.

You'll still want a jacket today but you won't quite need your puffy winter coat. Highs will start to climb tomorrow into the upper 60s and even back into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the week.

Clear skies will allow for another morning in the upper-30s by tomorrow morning. If you have sensitive plants this could have an impact on them, although no widespread frost or freeze is in the forecast.

We're dry for the rest of the work week but rain chances return for the weekend. We are putting the FIRST ALERT for the potential of a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. Stay up to date by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

