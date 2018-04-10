Kat: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid-60s

The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Construction is underway for a $600 million internet data center in Jackson County.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
A teenager is in custody after leading authorities on a chase with a vehicle stolen from a Huntsville dealership.More >>
A teenager is in custody after leading authorities on a chase with a vehicle stolen from a Huntsville dealership.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.More >>
A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a weekend chase through Horry County, reaching dangerously high speeds.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.More >>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.More >>
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.More >>