Brad: Strong storm potential this weekend

This evening will be slightly cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 30s with a scattered light frost possible.

Temperatures will gradually warm for the rest of the week and highs will be near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Along with the warm air there will be low level humidity returning from the Gulf of Mexico. A gathering storm over the Plains of Kansas and Nebraska will slowly move east. On the northern side of this storm they are preparing for potential blizzard conditions, and here in the Southeast we are preparing for strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain, tornadoes, large hail and damaging straight line winds.

Our confidence is increasing for the potential for this severe weather threat. The timing, intensity and storm mode remain in question. Right now it appears like the highest threat for severe storms will occur from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night for parts of North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. It is also looking like we could see more than just one round of strong to severe storms.

Keep checking back for updates on this developing threat. Be sure to upgrade the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather app. It has a few new severe weather features.

Have a great night.

