Person shot at NW Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive on April 9, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Monday evening.

Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot. Officers said the victim was hit multiple times but the injuries were not life-threatening.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning following a traffic stop and brief pursuit on Meadow Drive. Officers said the driver fled the vehicle near Union Drive but was caught.

The passenger in that vehicle had eight gunshot wounds.

No charges have been announced.

Westlake Apartments was the site of a fatal shooting on March 15. Investigators say the gunman shot into a vehicle in the parking lot, killing Devonte Lashun Bone. Demetrius Deshawn Childs was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48