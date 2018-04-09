Search underway at home of Harvest woman missing 10 years

The Madison County Sheriff's Office searched outside the Harvest home of Jennifer Powers on April 9, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A searching is underway outside the home of a woman missing for a decade.

Jennifer Faye Powers went missing in July 2008.

On Monday evening, the Madison County Sheriff's Office began searching outside a home on Granto Road where she lived when she disappeared.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on what happened to her.

[READ MORE: Family and investigators still hopeful in finding missing woman, ten years later]

[MCSO conducting further investigation into woman's disappearance in 2008]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48