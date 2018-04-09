Search underway at home of Harvest woman missing 10 years - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Search underway at home of Harvest woman missing 10 years

The Madison County Sheriff's Office searched outside the Harvest home of Jennifer Powers on April 9, 2018. (Source: WAFF) The Madison County Sheriff's Office searched outside the Harvest home of Jennifer Powers on April 9, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HARVEST, AL (WAFF) -

A searching is underway outside the home of a woman missing for a decade.

Jennifer Faye Powers went missing in July 2008.

On Monday evening, the Madison County Sheriff's Office began searching outside a home on Granto Road where she lived when she disappeared.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on what happened to her.

