Authorities dig near home of Harvest woman missing 10 years

The Madison County Sheriff's Office searched outside the Harvest home of Jennifer Powers on April 9, 2018. (Source: WAFF) The Madison County Sheriff's Office searched outside the Harvest home of Jennifer Powers on April 9, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HARVEST, AL (WAFF) -

A search is underway next door to the home of a woman missing for a decade.

Jennifer Fay Powers went missing in July 2008. There has been no sign of her, but investigators do have a person of interest.

On Monday evening, the Madison County Sheriff's Office began digging outside a home on Granto Road next to where she lived before she disappeared. Innvestiators not not confirm or deny the search is related to her disappearance.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on what happened to her.

