Neighbors express concern over 'hazardous' Huntsville intersection

A March 26, 2018 car wreck brought a lot of attention to the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road.

When WAFF 48 News covered the wreck involving a Huntsville police officer and another vehicle, viewers sent in emails saying that wreck was the tip of the iceberg: there had been several other wrecks in the same location over the years.

WAFF requested records for crash reports from that exact same intersection, dating from March 27, 2015 through March 28, 2018. During that three-year time span, we received reports from 12 crashes.

But neighbors clarify that the particular intersection is just one part of the problem that spans that section of Pulaski Pike.

"I have heard accidents happening...normally, we hear screeching of breaks, then we hear the impact. I feel like something needs to be done," homeowner Larry Billiter said.

Billiter told WAFF that he’s seen cars end up in his own front yard due to crashes. Neighbors say it’s a problematic area.

"Within a quarter to a half a mile...it’s this whole section that needs to be revamped. No studies need to be done. Some action needs to be taken," Dexter Strong said.

Strong told WAFF the issue is so prominent that whenever a new neighbor moves in, he makes it a point to knock on their door and warn them about the area.

"The intersection of Broadview and Pulaski, there’s a tremendous blind spot due to a utility pole,” Strong said. “You basically have to pull into the intersection just to see if it’s clear. It’s like playing Russian roulette every time you’re exiting there."

Gravel trucks and other large vehicles use the road as a main way to get to work sites, but neighbors expressed concerns that a residential neighborhood may not be the best route for such travel.

“One of the problems is the gravel trucks use Pulaski Pike a lot. They have a heavy, heavy load and would have difficulty stopping if someone pulled out in front of them from Grizzard,” Billiter said.

Neighbors were happy to see questions being asked about a potentially hazardous intersection in their neighborhood, but said it's taken too long.

"It’s surprising that it took an accident with a police cruiser to get someone out here to ask, ‘why?’" Strong said.

