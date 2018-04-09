New bill promises harsher sentencing for repeat DUI offenders

A new bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Kay Ivey. It promises harsher sentencing to repeat DUI offenders.

If a drunk driver has previous convictions, judges will be able to look back into repeat offenders history. Anyone with a felony DUI that receives a second one will be guilty of a class C felony and could face up to 10 years in prison.

If this law is implemented, it may help save hundreds or even thousands of lives.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says this bill will help get a tighter grip on the problem and help lower fatalities.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48