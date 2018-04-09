Man accused of raping woman at Boaz tattoo shop

Boaz police have arrested a rape suspect.

Lashawe Javone Trimble, 30, of Gadsden is charged with first-degree rape.

According to the victim, she had gone to a tattoo shop in Boaz with another male and Trimble to get a tattoo. She said Trimble and the victim ended up alone in the office area where Trimble forced himself onto her. The victim tried to fight Trimble off of her, but was unable to do so, according to police.

Trimble allegedly left the scene after the rape occurred. He was later located by investigators, interviewed then arrested.

Police said Trimble is on state probation out of Madison County for felon in possession of a firearm.

