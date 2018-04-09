Colbert County man reportedly used mug shot to demand payment - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Colbert County man reportedly used mug shot to demand payment

Jeff Roland was arrested and charged with Theft of Property (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) Jeff Roland was arrested and charged with Theft of Property (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to demand money from a family in return for not publishing a mug shot.

Jeff Roland was arrested on April 4 and charged with Theft of Property.

WAFF 48's news partners at the Times Daily report that Roland operates a website and blog that features local arrests. Roland reportedly demanded $475 from the family in return for not publishing the mug shot.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office took Roland into custody following a sting operation involving the family of a former inmate.

Roland is in the Colbert County jail on $750 bond.

