Police looking for missing Moulton woman - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police looking for missing Moulton woman

Jennifer White was last seen driving her Tahoe in Moulton on Sunday afternoon (Source: Moulton Police Department) Jennifer White was last seen driving her Tahoe in Moulton on Sunday afternoon (Source: Moulton Police Department)
MOULTON, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.

Her vehicle is a Black 2007 Tahoe with a pink 'Salt Life' sticker on the back window.

If you have seen Jennifer, or her SUV, you are asked to call police at (256) 974-3961.

 

