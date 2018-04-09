Police looking for missing Moulton woman

Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.



Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.



Her vehicle is a Black 2007 Tahoe with a pink 'Salt Life' sticker on the back window.



If you have seen Jennifer, or her SUV, you are asked to call police at (256) 974-3961.





Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48