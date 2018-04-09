Moulton councilman's wife still missing

Jennifer White was last seen driving her Tahoe in Moulton on Sunday afternoon (Source: Moulton Police Department)

Authorities in Moulton are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Police are looking for Jennifer Marshell White, the wife of Councilman Brent Wihte. She was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Her vehicle is a black 2007 Tahoe with a pink 'Salt Life' sticker on the back window.

If you have seen White or her SUV, please call police at 256-974-3961.

