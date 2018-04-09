Family of missing Moulton woman looking for answers

Jennifer White was last seen driving her Tahoe in Moulton on Sunday afternoon (Source: Moulton Police Department)

A Moulton family is still on pins and needles awaiting word on a missing loved one.

Jennifer Marshell White, the wife of Councilman Brent White, has been missing since the early morning hours of Monday.

She was last seen in her black 2007 Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the back window when she stopped to get gas at the Warrior Mountain Trading Company.

White came in, paid her bill and left driving south on Alabama Hwy. 33 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

She hasn’t been seen since and her family has some major concerns about her disappearance.

"She's a very good grandmother to her grandkids. She's always taken care of them and looking into their well-being. And for her to disappear like this and no trace and not know where she's at and not check on her grandbabies is extremely out of character for her," said Michael Hughes.

White, who is a registered nurse, has Multiple Sclerosis and high blood pressure. We’re told she doesn’t have any medications with her.

Hughes says Jennifer White’s daughters always knew where their mother's location.

She was last seen wearing no makeup, pajama pants, and a t-shirt, which her family says is very unlike her.

White works at Decatur Morgan Hospital, where she had been busy of late with an important project.

"I believe it's called a joint commission and she's been working on that, very committed to it...to be a part of that and there's been no communication from her with that. She hasn't called her employer,” Hughes said.

The Moulton Police Department is running out of leads.

Chief Lyndon McWhorter says with the increased publicity they have received calls from people who think they saw her.

"At this time, we've not been able to confirm many of the reports that we've gotten. We're still looking into that," McWhorter said.

There are a lot of hopes and prayers in this community that she is found safe and unharmed.

If you have seen White or her SUV, please call police at 256-974-3961.

