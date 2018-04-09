Teen led police on chase with stolen dealership vehicle - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Teen led police on chase with stolen dealership vehicle

(WAFF) -

A teenager is in custody after leading authorities on a chase with a vehicle stolen from a Huntsville dealership.

Decatur police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, which was stolen from the Kia dealership in Huntsville, on April 6. The driver lost control and crashed on Interstate 565 near Greenbriar Road.

One person in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A second person, a teenager, was charged with attempting to flee and elude.

Investigators believe the teen is also responsible for burglarizing multiple vehicles in October at the Honda and Hyundai dealerships in Decatur.

Two counts of burglary and theft of property are pending against the teen.

The teen has been transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia.
 

