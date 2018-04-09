My Take - CASA

Aging is inevitable for all of us. There’s a few organizations that become increasingly important as we get older. Casa is one of those organizations. The Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound of Madison County, known as CASA, has been in our community since 1979 helping our aging and homebound neighbors. Their goal is to help seniors remain independent and safe, allowing them to stay in their homes as they age in place. CASA of Madison County is a local, non-profit organization providing help to this often-forgotten population at no charge thanks to the support of generous individuals, churches, corporations, and grants in our community. Volunteers help provide services like installing wheelchair ramps, grab bars and handrails, transporting clients to medical appointments, and winterizing their homes. On average CASA of Madison County reaches more than 2,500 individuals through dedicated volunteers each year. Services and supplies, provided by CASA through donations and volunteers, fill a gap not met by programs like Medicare, Medicaid, or other insurance.



One of these days we will all need and be grateful for organizations like Casa. To find out how you can be involved with helping this vital organization in our community visit www.casamadisoncty.org.

