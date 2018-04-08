Alabama Gubernatorial Forum set for April 12

Candidates in the Alabama Gubernatorial race are gearing up for a forum in Birmingham on Thursday.

The debate will be held at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham and will give candidates for Alabama Governor an opportunity to discuss their plans for Alabama’s economy, as well as other issues facing the state.

Candidates were invited to the debate based on their fundraising totals. Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign has stated that she will not be in attendance, citing scheduling conflicts.

Confirmed debate participants include:

Tommy Battle (R)

Sue Bell Cobb (D)

Scott Dawson (R)

James Fields (D)

Bill Hightower (R)

Walt Maddox (D)

Multiple Raycom-owned stations, including WAFF's sister station WBRC in Birmingham, will be partnering with the Birmingham Business Journal and WBHM 90.3 FM to host the debate.

Candidates will answer questions from a moderation panel including WBHM News Director Gigi Douban, WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Jonathan Hardison, and Birmingham Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Ty West.

The debate is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 12. WAFF will livestream the debate on our Facebook page, the WAFF 48 website, and on the WAFF 48 News App.

