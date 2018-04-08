Alabama Gubernatorial Forum set for April 12 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Alabama Gubernatorial Forum set for April 12

By Mason McGalliard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
(WAFF) -

Candidates in the Alabama Gubernatorial race are gearing up for a forum in Birmingham on Thursday.

The debate will be held at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham and will give candidates for Alabama Governor an opportunity to discuss their plans for Alabama’s economy, as well as other issues facing the state.

Candidates were invited to the debate based on their fundraising totals.  Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign has stated that she will not be in attendance, citing scheduling conflicts.

Confirmed debate participants include:

  • Tommy Battle (R)
  • Sue Bell Cobb (D)
  • Scott Dawson (R)
  • James Fields (D)
  • Bill Hightower (R)
  • Walt Maddox (D)

Multiple Raycom-owned stations, including WAFF's sister station WBRC in Birmingham, will be partnering with the Birmingham Business Journal and WBHM 90.3 FM to host the debate.

Candidates will answer questions from a moderation panel including WBHM News Director Gigi Douban, WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Jonathan Hardison, and Birmingham Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Ty West.

The debate is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 12. WAFF will livestream the debate on our Facebook page, the WAFF 48 website, and on the WAFF 48 News App.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-08 11:00:15 GMT
    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

    More >>

  • Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Louisiana roofer arrested after taking back roof

    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-07 15:37:53 GMT

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

    More >>

    A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.

    More >>

  • Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:18 GMT
    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>

    The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly