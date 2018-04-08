Alabama Gubernatorial candidates participate in forum

Candidates in the Alabama Gubernatorial race are gearing up for a forum in Birmingham on Thursday.

The debate will be held at the Harbert Center in downtown Birmingham and will give candidates for Alabama Governor an opportunity to discuss their plans for Alabama’s economy, as well as other issues facing the state.

Candidates were invited to the debate based on their fundraising totals. Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign has stated that she will not be in attendance, citing scheduling conflicts.

Confirmed debate participants include:

Tommy Battle (R)

Sue Bell Cobb (D)

Scott Dawson (R)

James Fields (D)

Bill Hightower (R)

Walt Maddox (D)

Raycom-owned stations, including WAFF's sister station WBRC in Birmingham, will be partnering with the Birmingham Business Journal and WBHM 90.3 FM to host the debate.

Candidates will answer questions from a moderation panel including WBHM News Director Gigi Douban, WBRC FOX6 News Anchor Jonathan Hardison, and Birmingham Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Ty West.

Check back for updates as the forum continues throughout the morning.

The debate is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 12. WAFF will livestream the debate on our Facebook page, the WAFF 48 website, and on the WAFF 48 News App.

8:09am – The candidates begin their opening statements. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle places large focus on education, infrastructure, and his achievements as mayor. Democrat Sue Bell Cobb highlights what she has experienced as a judge. Republican Scott Dawson discusses what motivated him to run for governor. James Fields briefly discusses his hopes for the state. Sen. Bill Hightower discusses how his experience in business has prepared him to run for governor. Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox states that he understands crisis and that he believes he can lead Alabama into the future.

8:22am – Battle discusses his achievements in education and stresses the importance of allocating funding to education. Cobb responds by discussing her plans for using funds from a lottery to benefit education.

8:32am – The candidates discuss Alabama’s infrastructure and whether they would support a tax on fuel. Cobb supports a “modest, but adequate” tax. Dawson stress that people in the state need to know where their money is going. Hightower believes there is an obligation to address the problems within the infrastructure and supports reform.

8:48am – Candidates are asked whether they support funding renewable energy. Hightower stresses being able to use technology in a way to advance the state. Maddox believes it is important to address the energy needs of the state while preparing for the future. Battle places importance on keeping energy costs down.

8:51am- Fields says he believes his experience in connecting with people and their needs qualifies him for the job of governor.

8:55am- Maddox discusses his experience and his credentials. He states again that he has experience leading people through crisis. He believes the people in Alabama have “had enough dishonesty”.

8:57am- Battles says that he wants to make the workforce equal throughout the state.

9:03am- Hightower stresses his desire to bring more companies and jobs to Alabama and to make the state more appealing to those outside the state.

9:11am- Candidates are asked about the topic of raising the minimum wage. Maddox supports raising the minimum wage, but wants it to be statewide. Battle sees the harm in raising the minimum wage, as he believes it could lead to people losing jobs. Cobb believes there is a problem with Alabama’s current handling of minimum wage.

9:19am- Candidates discuss how they would handle the opioid epidemic. Battle sees the importance of addressing mental health problems in the state. Cobb wants to focus on resources to fight the overdose issues within the state. Dawson places importance on getting people to stop abusing drugs and getting them into the workforce. Fields does not believe cities in Alabama have addressed the issue properly. Hightower would start by issuing a state of emergency regarding the opioid epidemic.

9:28am ­– Candidates give their closing statements. Maddox says Alabama is in crisis and believes he can help lead the state into the future. Hightower says he is “running to make a difference”. Fields says he believes in the state and that Alabama needs to change. Dawson says that he loves the state and believes that it can move forward. Cobb highlights the problems that she has seen facing the state. Battle focuses on the accomplishments of the state and believes Alabama “is a smart place.”

