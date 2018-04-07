Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in TN - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Officials in Tennessee are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that took place at an Econo Lodge Saturday morning.

Gallatin Police are asking for help in the search of Jonte Bender, who is currently wanted for homicide, attempted homicide, and carjacking.

Bender is believed to be driving an orange 2009 Dodge Caliber with a Kentucky tag.

Anyone with information on Bender’s whereabouts is urged to contact the local authorities.

