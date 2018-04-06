Durham School Services sued over school bus fight

Durham School Services, the transportation provider for Huntsville City Schools, is facing a lawsuit.

The plaintiff alleges that a school bus driver did not do his job when a fight broke out on Jan. 13, 2017.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday by a Huntsville student who claims she and another student were not involved in the fight but were attacked as bystanders. She alleges they sustained "severe physical and emotional injuries."

