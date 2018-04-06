Deadline approaching for Colbert County fuel tax increase

This fuel tax increase has received major support from leaders in Colbert County, but the bill will die if not signed by Sunday.

The 3 cent fuel tax could produce $3 million a year for the maintenance of roads while also help create job industry for Colbert County.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she will not sign the bill without a referendum from the citizens of Colbert County.

"We were unaware of that. I was unaware of that. I look at the unity that we have with the count. Governor Ivey has been contacted by organizations in the county, road builders in the county, material producers in the county, that are in support of this tax," said Colbert County engineer John Bedford.

If Ivey does not approve the bill, Bedford says they will have to get state lawmakers to reintroduce the bill next year.

