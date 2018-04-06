Decatur police investigating car chase

Police are looking to get more information after a car chase in Decatur.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department received evidence of a burglary at the Kia dealership on University Dr. Dectaur Police then alerted them they were in pursuit of a black Nissan Rogue from Decatur.

After further investigation and reviewing video evidence at the Kia dealership, it was determined that the vehicle being pursued was possibly tied to the burglary.

The chase ended on 565 near the Greenbriar exit.

Officials are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48