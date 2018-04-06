Lawrence County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirms they arrested one of their own deputies this week.More >>
Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirms they arrested one of their own deputies this week.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville following a shooting at the Jack's drive-through restaurant.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville following a shooting at the Jack's drive-through restaurant.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been indicted on sex crimes involving a student.More >>
A Boaz teacher has been indicted on sex crimes involving a student.More >>
Three people are dead following an apartment fire in Scottsboro.More >>
Three people are dead following an apartment fire in Scottsboro.More >>
A man is in jail following a parking lot robbery in Athens Wednesday night.More >>
A man is in jail following a parking lot robbery in Athens Wednesday night.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
As we have been telling you over the past few days, this evening and tonight are expected to be very stormy.More >>
As we have been telling you over the past few days, this evening and tonight are expected to be very stormy.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>