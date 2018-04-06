Lawrence County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirms they arrested one of their own deputies this week.

Deputy Blake Burns has been charged with third-degree domestic violence - harassment, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on the warrant Wednesday.

Mitchell said the warrant was issued in reference to a family incident almost a year ago.

Burns has been suspended with pay pending court action.

Burns went to work for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. He left for five months in 2015 before returning to Lawrence County.

This is the second deputy arrest for the department within the last few months. Timothy McWhorter, the former chief of staff, left the department in February following a domestic violence arrest in Decatur. Mitchell confirmed the incidents are not related.

