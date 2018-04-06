3 people dead in Scottsboro apartment fire

Three people are dead following an apartment fire in Scottsboro.
Firefighters responded to the structure off Meadow Street just after 10:30p.m. on Thursday.
Flames and heavy smoke were showing from the lower level of the 4-unit complex. First responders found three victims in that lower level unit. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims have been identified as Paula Garrett Smith of Scottsboro, Bryan Keith Smith of Section and Jennifer Dawn Chapman of Scottsboro.
Four other people were at home in adjoining during the fire. They escaped the complex without injury.
The fire was extinguished by 3:00a.m. Friday. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, but a formal investigation is underway.
No working smoke alarms were found in the apartments.
