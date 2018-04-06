Jack's employee shot in Meridianville robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

Jack's employee shot in Meridianville robbery



A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville following a shooting at the Jack's drive-through restaurant.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just after 4:00a.m. on Friday.

One employee was shot and taken to the hospital. The condition of that employee is unknown at this time.

A store manager tells WAFF this shooting happened during a robbery.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.
 




 

