April is 'Chipathon' month For Marshall Co. pets

Marshall County animal control officials are urging pet owners to get their pets microchipped.

Special rates are available for this month only to help people do that.

The 'Chipathon' program got started after it was discovered so many people lost their pets following the 2011 tornadoes.

Dr. Martha Bargo at Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services says the first thing they do when someone brings in a dog is to check and see if it has a microchip. This is done so the rightful owner can be located.

Bargo says the process is quick and not painful to the dog or cat. The chip is injected in between the shoulder blades and the owner can go online and register their pet with the owner's information.

"If your dog is stolen a microchip is the only way to prove that it is actually your dog. We are actually able to reunite dogs with their owners after they've been stolen before. We have seen that many times," said Bargo.

Participating locations include:

B&A Animal Hospital - Boaz

Cs Veterinary Service - Horton

Guntersville Animal Hospital - Guntersville

Spring Creek Animal Clinic - Guntersville

Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services - Pet Depot in Guntersville

Westside Veterinary Hospital - Arab

The 'Chipathon' ends April 30.

