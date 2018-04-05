Arrest made after parking lot robbery in Athens

A man is in jail following a parking lot robbery in Athens Wednesday night.

Athens Police were notified of robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Kelli Dr.

The victim told officers they were unloading luggage from their car when a silver Honda pulled up behind them, before her purse was stolen.

Police were able to track the victim’s iPhone that was in the purse to a Walgreen’s in Madison.

Madison Police then located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot before they left and went east on US 72.

Authorities stopped the car at US 72 and Jeff Rd., where Robert Leslie Worley was arrested for one count of first degree robbery.

Worley was transferred back to Athens, where he was booked into the Limestone Co. jail.

