Verdict reached in case of former state trooper accused of sexual assault, rape

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Shannon Gates (Source: DPS publication) Shannon Gates (Source: DPS publication)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A civil trial involving a former state trooper who resigned after putting a gun to his wife's head came to a close on Friday. He faced a civil suit by a previous girlfriend. 

A jury in Marshall Co. delivered a unanimous $300,000 verdict against Gary Shannon Gates following a four-day trial.

The woman claimed supervisors covered for Gates' actions, which included assault and rape against her. 

[READ MORE: Records: Trooper demoted after domestic dispute

Gates was the subject of a 2015 story in which he drove his state vehicle intoxicated to his wife's home, assaulted her, then fled when Arab police arrived. Gates was allowed to keep his job and was moved to another county. He later resigned.

