Civil trial underway for former trooper accused of raping, assaulting ex-girlfriend

A former state trooper who resigned after putting a gun to his wife's head is now on trial. He's facing a civil suit by a previous girlfriend that he committed similar acts under the color of law.

A jury is now deliberating the $10 million suit against Shannon Gates.

The woman claims supervisors covered for Gates' actions, which included assault and rape against her.

Gates was the subject of a 2015 story in which he drove his state vehicle intoxicated to his wife's home, assaulted her, then fled when Arab police arrived. Gates was allowed to keep his job and was moved to another county. He later resigned.

