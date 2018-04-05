Registration open for grief support camp in Guntersville

Registration is open for the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Family Camp HOPE on May 12.

The one-day camp offers support to grieving children and their families. It will take place at YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee on Cha La Kee Road in Guntersville. It is open to any child and their family or caregiver who has lost someone significant because of death. The family is not required to have received hospice services.

Families will create their own unique experience by choosing four of seven activity options to participate in throughout the day. Each activity teaches various tools of expression to help them mourn the loss of a loved one and cope with their grief.

Activities include:

equine-assisted therapy,

zip line,

arts and crafts,

canoeing,

swimming pool and massage

archery, and

giant swing/yoga.

The event is free. Meals are provided.

For more information, visit shepherdscovehospice.org/camphope or call 256-891-7724.

