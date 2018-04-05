Huntsville Animal Services offering free spay, neuter services

Huntsville Animal Services received a $20,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society and the Rachael Ray Foundation to provide free spay or neuter services for about 400 dogs and cats to pet owners residing in Huntsville’s 35805 zip code. These pets may also receive a free rabies vaccination, which is required by Alabama law.

Four veterinary offices in Huntsville are working with Animal Services to perform these surgeries, including Apollo Animal Hospital, Governor’s Choice Animal Hospital, Chase Animal Hospital, and South Memorial Veterinary Services. Pet owners should call the vet office of their choice and make an appointment. Proof of residency within the 35805 zip code is required.

“Our data shows the majority of dogs impounded at the Shelter are from the 35805 zip code, and this is the reason we are targeting pet owners living in this area,” said Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Animal Services. “We’re grateful for this grant and for the opportunity to reduce the intake of unwanted pets in our shelter.”

Dr. Sheppard and Animal Services are working in partnership with the Best Friends Animals Society, an organization comprised of a network of non-profit public charity rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and shelters working to actively save lives and reduce shelter deaths.

As a result of this alliance and other proactive programs, Dr. Sheppard and Animal Services continue their initiatives to educate pet owners about the importance of spaying and neutering their animals. Earlier programs, like ‘Fixin Alabama,’ offered low-income pet owners spay and neuter services for only $5.

“Spay/neuter doesn’t just control pet overpopulation; it improves the overall health of the animal,” said Dr. Sheppard.

If you would like more information on the spay and neuter services, you can click here or call the shelter at (256)-883-3783.

