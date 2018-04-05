Man convicted of killing stepfather in driveway sentenced to life

A north Alabama man found guilty of the murder of his stepfather was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

In January 2018, a jury found Clarence Fearn, 46, guilty of the slaying of his stepfather, George Woodard Jr.

He was arrested in 2014, five years after the killing.

Woodard was fatally shot several times in the driveway of his Madison County home on Debbie Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2009.

Woodard was on the way to work at the Toyota plant when he was killed. He had been an assistant manager in machining for seven years at the time of his murder.

In November 2017 during a hearing, the defense said key evidence in the case could have been lost by investigators.

Fearn's attorneys called a neighbor who lives two houses down from Woodard to the stand. He was asked about footprints found in his backyard the morning of the killing.

The neighbor testified that he heard several gunshots, and shortly after heard his dogs barking at something in the backyard. When he went outside, he noticed footprints in the dew in the grass and saw that a plant had been trampled.

A single set of footprints went through the backyard. He said it looked like someone jumped over the fence coming from Woodard’s house and cut through the yard to get to the street during a getaway.

The neighbor notified authorities at the crime scene set up around Woodard’s house. They came down to his home to examine the footprints, measuring them and photographing them.

According to the defense, the footprint photos were not included in the discovery, which is a compilation of all of the evidence and documentation in the case.

“The photographs could be used to demonstrate the shoe size, type of shoe worn and/or the weight of the person who ran through the backyard right after the shooting. Due to the proximity between the shooting and the person running through the backyard, the footprints may very well have been left by the shooter,” the defense wrote in their motion to dismiss due to spoliation.

The defense believed that the photos could help rule Fearn out as a suspect and that he should be able to have an expert examine them.

They noted the footprint pictures were important because when authorities searched Fearn's home they did not find any physical evidence, like shoes.

The judge said the issue could be brought up at trial.

Jurors delivered a guilty verdict on Jan. 11.

Several letters from the victim's friends have been submitted to the court ahead of Fearn's sentencing.

Tasia Sublett worked with George Woodard's wife Darlene (Fearn's mother) for several years and came to know the couple very well.

"George was one of the good ones," she wrote to Judge Comer. "He worshiped the ground Darlene walked on. They were both active and faithful Christians. They took care of their families and their church families. George had a joyful personality that could befriend anyone. He loved his job and his coworkers and never had anything negative to say about anyone."

Sublett went on to write that she believes that Fearn's actions not only took George Woodard's life, but also led to the sickness and untimely death of his mother, Darlene.

"I can't say for sure what they would want for Clarence, but in my mind I would be at peace if he never sets foot outside prison again. I will pray for you and for a just sentencing decision in this case," she added.

George Woodard's sister, Alta, also wrote a letter to the judge speaking to his character.

"My brother George was hard working and personified the impeccable character of a human being," she stated. "My brother's murder was hard on our family and seeing my mother go through this has been equally painful."

She stressed that his relatives cope with "tremendous loss and insatiable and unsettling agony" every day.

