Kat: Very cold start to your Sunday

Bundle up before your head out the door today--temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Expect a frosty windshield if you’re up bright and early on this Sunday morning. Wind chills this morning are in the 20s.

Skies will be clear to start the day but cloud cover will start to build in throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will return into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.

Overnight will be cloudy with lows in the mid-40s. Shallow moisture may help to generate a few isolated showers early tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, most of your work week forecast is dry.

Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the work week and even back into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the week.

Next weekend is looking stormy on Saturday and we will be closely monitoring the potential for strong storms next weekend.

