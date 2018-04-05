Kat: Rain moving out, wind moving in

Some spots could hear some thunder as well! Rain will be between 1-2 inches across the AL/TN state line. (Source: WAFF)

Rain will start to taper off during the mid-morning hours today but winds will start to increase.

Expect winds gusting up to 30 mph as cold air makes its way into the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures today will only reach the upper 40s but windchill will make it feel more like the 30s throughout the day.

Overall, it will be a gray, blustery, and (to start) rainy Saturday so indoor plans are recommended! A few flurries can't be ruled out on the backside of this system tomorrow afternoon, but no impacts or accumulation is expected.

Sunday morning temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees so be sure to cover up your plants in preparation of a frost/freeze.

Sunday morning wind chills will dip into the 20s so you'll need to get back out your winter coat! Temperatures will return into the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

A warm-up is finally in sight by the middle of next week. We'll start out the work week with temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday with a few rain showers possible.

After Monday, our work week looks dry and temperatures make it back into the 70s by Thursday and Friday!

