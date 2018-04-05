Kat: Rain, lower temps continuing through Saturday

Some spots could hear some thunder as well! Rain will be between 1-2 inches across the AL/TN state line. (Source: WAFF)

Happy Friday! Keep your umbrella on hand this evening as rain showers continue across the Tennessee Valley.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible but no severe weather is expected. The rain will be heavy at times and by the time we clear out tomorrow, most of us will have picked up 1-2” of rain.

Rain will start to taper off during the mid-morning hours tomorrow but winds will start to increase. Expect winds gusting up to 30 mph as cold air makes its way into the Tennessee Valley.

Temperatures tomorrow will only reach the upper 40s but wind chill will make it feel more like the 30s throughout the day. Overall, it will be a gray, blustery, and (to start) rainy Saturday so indoor plans are recommended!

A few flurries can’t be ruled out on the backside of this system tomorrow afternoon, but no impacts or accumulation is expected.

Sunday morning temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees so be sure to cover up your plants in preparation of a frost/freeze. Sunday morning wind chills will dip into the 20s so you’ll need to get back out your winter coat!

A warmup is finally in sight by the middle of next week.

