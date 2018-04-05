Kat: Cold temps, frost ahead for the weekend

Today will be quiet with highs climbing into the low-mid 60s despite our morning frost. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with an east wind around 5-7 mph. Overall, not a bad Friday Eve forecast but your forecast starts to take a turn tomorrow.

Thicker cloud cover will push in this evening, making for a cloudy and gray start to your Friday.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s but scattered showers and storms return to the forecast in the afternoon.

Scattered showers will linger into the weekend as well with rain chances sticking around early Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning but fall throughout the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will only be in the 40s so keep your jacket handy!

Another frost is likely Sunday morning so be prepared to cover up your plants again!

