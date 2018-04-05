Kat: Clear skies this week, but another frost possible

Good morning! No frost or freeze this morning, but temperatures are still starting in the 40s so grab your jacket as you head out the door this morning.

Cloud cover will stick around early in the day, but expect clearing skies and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. A few showers are possible early this morning, especially in northeast Alabama but we will clear out and dry out throughout the day. Highs today will climb back into the low-mid 60s.

Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the work week and even back into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the week. Clear skies will allow for another morning in the upper-30s by Wednesday morning.



If you have sensitive plants this may be something to watch because another frost will be possible. This weekend is looking stormy on Saturday and we will be closely monitoring the potential for strong storms this weekend. Stay up to date by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

