Eric: Scattered showers return this weekend

Thicker cloud cover will push in this evening, making for a cloudy and gray start to your Friday.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s but scattered showers and storms return to the forecast in the afternoon.

Scattered showers will linger into the weekend as well with rain chances sticking around early Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning but fall throughout the day. It will feel and look more like winter than early April.

Overnight lows will yet again fall into the lower 30s by Sunday morning with another frost/freeze possible. Temps will warm a bit by Monday with highs back in the upper 60s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Minus a brief cool down Tuesday, the longer term trend for temperatures is a warmer one. Let's hope this is true.

