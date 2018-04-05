Eric: Cold weather continues, sunny for Sunday

Rain and sleet showers will come to an end by late evening with skies clearing rapidly, low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 8:00 AM CDT Sunday, cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Skies will start off mostly sunny Sunday with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs will struggle to make it into the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, a few showers may pop up in the afternoon. Temps cool again Tuesday with a nice warming trend by the end of the week, highs will be near 80 by Friday.

