Eric: Clear skies Monday, warmer temps on the way

Mostly cloudy skies will stay in place for the rest of your Sunday evening and this is a good thing because it will keep temps from bottoming like this morning, low temperatures should be in the lower to middle 40s by Monday morning.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

An isolated rain shower/drizzle can pop up tonight through Monday afternoon, especially for NE Alabama.

Skies will clear Monday with mild high temperatures in the middle 60s expected, clear skies Monday night mean more cold temps in the 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the lower 60s but temperatures will warm for the rest of the week, highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday.

Saturday is our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms, but it is still too early to analyze the threat for severe weather, keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48