Brandon: Showers today & Saturday morning

Happy Friday! Grab that umbrella, you might need it as we head on throughout the day today. Clouds are picking up this morning as scattered showers are pushing to the Tennessee Valley.

Showers will be light this morning, but heavier as we get into the afternoon. The temperature is much milder this morning into the mid 40s. This afternoon we should be a little warmer as we’ll climb into the mid to upper 60s. Expect plenty of cloud cover for your Friday, with wind out of the south anywhere from 8 to 12 mph.

The heaviest rain looks to be during the late afternoon, evening and overnight into Saturday. We will likely hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. As that rain moves through overnight Friday into Saturday colder weather will follow it.



Rain is expected to wrap up during the morning hours on Saturday, but the colder weather will continue as we move on into the afternoon. Our high temperature in the upper 40s or low 50s on Saturday will likely occur during the morning hours as we fall into the low 40s by the afternoon.



Rain totals will range from 1 to 2 inches. Even colder weather on the way overnight into Sunday as temperatures could likely make the upper 20s, so a frost/freeze is likely.

